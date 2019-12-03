Trailer: Black Widow

Black Widow is going back to where it all began.

The fallen Avenger, played by Scarlett Johansson, is getting her own standalone superhero film – and the first trailer arrived in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

A prequel of sorts, the film takes place after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, which saw the Avengers disband, and before 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. In Black Widow, Natasha confronts the ghosts of her past by returning to Budapest (which she referenced in a conversation with Hawkeye in the first Avengers movie).

She reunites with two other women who have survived the brutal Black Widow training: Yelena (played by Midsommar's Florence Pugh) and Malena (Rachel Weisz). They are soon joined by Red Guardian (played by Stranger Things' David Harbour), who is the result of the Soviets' attempts to create their own Captain America-like super soldier. William Hurt's Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross also appears, digitally altered to look younger than he has in the previous Marvel films.

In the trailer, which serves some old-school Jason Bourne vibes, Natasha is seen enjoying a violent reunion with Yelana, while Red Guardian is glimpsed fighting Taskmaster, a villain who can mirror his opponent's abilities.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, will hit theaters May 1, 2020. Watch the trailer below: