Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving

It was Thanksgiving in the United States this week, and celebs went all out to celebrate the holiday. Social media was filled with their photos of elaborate table settings, delicious-looking dinners, and family gatherings. Check out how the stars celebrated Turkey Day this year:
📱| Justin Theroux via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/egRnlRnnlB
— Jennifer Aniston Brasil (@aniston_br) November 29, 2019
MY HEART!!!! pic.twitter.com/PqKSWOsCLH
— . (@rachelsaniston) November 28, 2019
SANDRA BULLOCK IS AT JENNIFER ANISTON’S FRIENDSGIVING I REPEAT SANDRA BULLOCK IS AT JENNIFER ANISTON’S FRIENDSGIVING pic.twitter.com/9X5mJm0vos
— . (@rachelsaniston) November 28, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Thank you everyone for letting me volunteer with @foodbank4nyc Community Kitchen in Harlem, a partner of @feedingamerica. You are all angels for what you do. It feels SO good to me to give back even just a little and get some smiles early in the morning. And I’m ALWAYS down for a selfie if you ask me. We served 111 hot breakfasts yesterday! #HappyThanksgiving #FeedingAmerica
View this post on Instagram
Mise en place or rather on it's way to being. @clarkbar we cant quit your Brioche Chesnut Stuffing from Thanksgiving 2018 nor your Broccoli With Fried Shallots and Olives but have added to the repertoire your 2019 offering Lemony Cauliflower With Garlic and Herbs. Respect and best to all who rise early for the bird chapter. I will be up with you. X,SJ