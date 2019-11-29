Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving

Jen McDonnell

 

It was Thanksgiving in the United States this week, and celebs went all out to celebrate the holiday. Social media was filled with their photos of elaborate table settings, delicious-looking dinners, and family gatherings. Check out how the stars celebrated Turkey Day this year:

View this post on Instagram

So thankful for all of my babies

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

all servants served. #happythanksgiving

A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on

 

 

