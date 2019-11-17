A crisis is coming – and not every TV viewer is prepared.

The CW’s annual crossover kicks off Dec. 8 and will span across Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. This year’s event, titled Crisis on Infinite Earths, is promising to be the network’s most ambitious crossover yet, and the DCTV shows have been planting seeds about it for weeks (or, in some cases, months). But what if you don’t watch every series? Here's what you need to know so you won't be lost when the Crisis hits.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover is set to feature alternate Earths – and presumably alternate versions of our favourite characters. In the comics, the Crisis destroyed the multiverse and only left one Earth remaining. We've already been introduced to a mysterious, verse-hopping character called The Monitor who appears to be able to see the future and is central to the Crisis.

Here’s a recap of what's been happening on each participating show leading up to the crossover:

Arrow

More so than any other DCTV show, Arrow seems like it will be most affected by the crossover and has been doing the most in terms of buildup. The Crisis setup kicked off in Arrow’s emotional season finale back in May, when an all-knowing figure called The Monitor whisked Oliver Queen away from his wife Felicity and newborn daughter Mia to help prepare for the upcoming battle. He also revealed that Oliver is destined to die in the Crisis. However, last season ended with a flashforward to 20 years in the future, with the Monitor taking Felicity through a portal, presumably to reunite with Oliver.

Back in present day, the current season sees the presumably doomed archer following the Monitor’s orders to retrieve specific items (including dwarf star particles and a scientist who created a deadly virus) from across the globe (and the multiverse) to help them fight in the Crisis. On one of these missions, Oliver and his team witnessed the destruction of Earth 2, convincing them that the Monitor is telling the truth about the upcoming Crisis obliterating Earths unless they can stop it. However, Oliver has begun to doubt the Monitor’s intentions – and with good reason, seeing as he’s secretly recruited Lyla to do his bidding and tempted Black Siren to betray Oliver. In what appears to be the Monitor’s latest stunt, adult versions of Oliver and Diggle’s children were sent from 20 years in the future to the present timeline. It looks like they’ll be sticking around; in an Arrow-centric promo for Crisis, a grown Mia can be seen fighting alongside dad Oliver.

The Flash

The other show to have plenty of Crisis set up is The Flash, which also predicts a doomed destiny for its lead character. In the very first episode of the series, a newspaper headline from the future claimed that the Flash would disappear in 2024 in an event we now know to be Crisis. In last season’s finale, the date in the headline changed from 2024 to 2019, likely due to Barry and Iris' adult daughter Nora visiting them from the future and messing up the timeline. In the current season, the Monitor visited Barry to deliver a similar message he gave Oliver: in the Crisis, Barry will die but his death may save the world. Unconvinced, Barry used the Speed Force to see the future and in the billions of possible scenarios, the only one in which his family and friends survived the Crisis was the one where Barry sacrificed himself. However, a new version of Harrison Wells has arrived in Central City to hunt the Monitor and seems to believe he can change Barry’s fate.

Supergirl

This season of Supergirl has been focused on Kara’s struggle to remain a journalist amid a corporate takeover which has seen CatCo transform from a respected media empire to a clickbait machine, while Lena secretly grows resentful that Kara hid her superhero identity from her for so long. Lena’s brother Lex died in last season’s finale, however the Monitor appeared to have resurrected him. The Monitor also transported J’onn’s evil brother Malefic to National City, where he had been terrorizing the team until Lena pretended to send him back to the Phantom Zone, but instead kept him in her lab and stole his ability to control other people. It is still unclear why the Monitor wants Lex or Malefic around for Crisis.

Legends of Tomorrow

Legends did not participate in last year’s crossover, but promos indicate they're all in this year. The show does not return until mid-season (technically after the crossover), so there has been very little Crisis setup. However, in last season’s finale, the Monitor was briefly spotted at Heyworld, a fantastical theme park, eating popcorn among the crowd and watching the Legends perform with magical creatures. Also in that episode, Zari went back in time, encountering her younger self and changing the past, which resulted in her no longer being part of the Legends. Instead, her brother is on the team and no one seems to remember her time as a Legend.

Batwoman

Though this is the first season of Batwoman, we were introduced to the lead character in last season’s crossover, in which she met and helped our heroes. The Monitor has yet to pay her a visit in Gotham, where she has been busy establishing her new superhero identity and trying to reconnect with her long-lost sister Alice, who was presumed dead but has resurfaced as a villain.

Black Lightning

Though Black Lightning has previously not been part of the Arrowverse, Crisis on Infinite Earths will see the show’s lead character, Jefferson, interact with the other series’ masked heroes for the first time. He is set to appear in the Flash and Legends hours.

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins with Supergirl on Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Dec. 9, and The Flash on Dec. 10. After the winter break, the crossover will conclude on Jan. 14 with Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow airing on the same night.

Watch each show's Crisis promo below: