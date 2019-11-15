Taylor Swift Says She’s Being Blocked from Performing Her Old Songs at the AMAs

The American Music Awards will be honouring Taylor Swift with the Artist of the Decade award next weekend, but she may not be allowed to play the songs that made her a star.

According to Swift, Scott Borchetta, her former label head at Big Machine Records, and his new partner Scooter Braun, are preventing her from playing a retrospective medley at the awards show. She says they’re also blocking her from using her recordings in a Netflix documentary she’s been working on.

Braun recently paid $300 million to purchase the Big Machine Label Group, home to Swift's first six albums. The label holds the rights to her entire catalog up through 2017's Reputation album. At the time, Swift claimed she found out about the deal the same time as the rest of the world and was "sad and grossed out," saying all she could think about when she heard the news was the "incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at [Braun's] hands for years."

In a new post on Twitter last night, Swift says the Big Machine team informed her she could only perform her old songs at the AMAs if she agrees to never re-record them in the future — which she plans to do when she's legally allowed to next year — and if she stops dissing them publicly. #IStandWithTaylor soon became a trending topic.

Following the tweet, Big Machine Records issued a statement denying they are blocking Swift from performing. (Interestingly, the statement doesn’t specifically mention Swift’s ability to perform her older material.)  "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere...The truth is, Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career."

Swift’s camp was quick to hit back at the statement, issuing one of their own this morning: "Please notice in Big Machine’s statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post...Lastly, Big Machine is trying to deflect and make this about money by saying she owes them but, an independent, professional auditor has determined that Big Machine owes Taylor $7.9 million dollars of unpaid royalties over several years."

Fans and celebrities have taken to social media to comment on the controversy, with most defending Swift.

 

