Drake Booed Off Stage at Music Festival

Crédit photo: John Rainford/Cover Images
Jen McDonnell

 

Sometimes surprises aren’t always welcome. Drake showed up as a surprise guest at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on Saturday night – and the crowd was NOT having it.

Rumours that Frank Ocean would be the surprise guest had been circulating for days, and when October's Very Own stepped onstage instead, some people in Dodger Stadium reacted with boos.

Drake, who played just nine songs, told the crowd, "I'm here for you. If you want me to keep going, I'll keep going," before the audience response had him cutting his set short.

"It's been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me," he said before leaving the stage.

Ocean did not end up appearing at the eighth annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival, which featured YG, Willow Smith, FKA Twig, Daniel Caesar, 21 Savage, Solange and more, as well as surprises appearances by Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Rocky.

Tyler, the Creator later tweeted his disappointment with the crowd, saying "Most everyone was having a great time, those shits in the front area were the ones being made rude, which, I can see why, but, nah, fuck that, yall represented me and flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash."

 

