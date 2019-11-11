Drake Booed Off Stage at Music Festival

Sometimes surprises aren’t always welcome. Drake showed up as a surprise guest at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on Saturday night – and the crowd was NOT having it.

Rumours that Frank Ocean would be the surprise guest had been circulating for days, and when October's Very Own stepped onstage instead, some people in Dodger Stadium reacted with boos.

Drake, who played just nine songs, told the crowd, "I'm here for you. If you want me to keep going, I'll keep going," before the audience response had him cutting his set short.

"It's been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me," he said before leaving the stage.

Here’s a video from Camp Flog Gnaw. Drake: “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?” Some fans boo loudly. One yells “No!” Drake seemingly cuts his set short & ends the show there. “It’s been love.”pic.twitter.com/n1BYrvLThc — Andrés Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) November 11, 2019

this was when drake came out. crowd went crazy. people were hype. shitty it ended how it did. pic.twitter.com/DFkQ8OqzTW — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) November 11, 2019

This was like 15 mins after Drake walked off and everybody realized Frank wasn’t coming, listen to this man scream 😭 pic.twitter.com/79NOgt8at7 — Ogo🤙🏾🇳🇬 (@NerdyNigerian97) November 11, 2019

Ocean did not end up appearing at the eighth annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival, which featured YG, Willow Smith, FKA Twig, Daniel Caesar, 21 Savage, Solange and more, as well as surprises appearances by Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Rocky.

Tyler, the Creator later tweeted his disappointment with the crowd, saying "Most everyone was having a great time, those shits in the front area were the ones being made rude, which, I can see why, but, nah, fuck that, yall represented me and flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash."

THIS NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THAT SHIT WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT SHIT IS FUCKING TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

AGAIN, THANK YOU DRAKE! ( IM FUCKING PISSED HOTLINE BLING WAS NEXT THATS MY FUCKING SHIT IM GONNA PLAY THAT IN THE SHOWER RIGHT NOW) <3 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

Drake is taking it in stride tho... he told me personally regarding the camp flog gnaw performance it’s a “moment of humility which is always welcomed”. He also added “was just not my night. Wasn’t who they wanted to see”. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 11, 2019

at least we know tyler was enjoying drake's camp flog gnaw performance 😭pic.twitter.com/k8AHfhKh7A — Genius (@Genius) November 11, 2019

Seeing lots of video of Drake getting boo’d at Camp Flog. It sucks because Tyler books this festival himself. The lineup reflects his personal tastes and these are artists he usually has relationships with (Tyler asked Drake to do it as a favor). The disrespect is astounding. — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) November 11, 2019

I'm still in disbelief that these bebe's kids had the audacity to boo Drake like he hasn't given them a solid 10 years of hits. Who raised yall? pic.twitter.com/cFXEbVXqY5 — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) November 11, 2019