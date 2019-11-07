Bad Romance? More like no romance at all.

In a new interview with Oprah, Lady Gaga shuts down persistent rumours that she’s secretly dating her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper.

In the interview, which appears in Elle magazine’s December issue, Gaga tells Oprah, “Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love.”

Rumours of an alleged romance between the costars kicked into high gear when the pair performed an intimate duet at the Oscars. But Gaga insists the sparks flying were all part of the performance. “And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance.”

Gaga also says that she's moved on from her days of shocking the world by wearing meat dresses. "I have to say, it was quite recently—after doing A Star Is Born, and working with Bradley Cooper, and my experience even with winning an Oscar—I sort of just went to myself, 'You have a much greater mission on this earth than to freak the hell out of people. Your mission is to give people a form of love through your art that lifts them up.'"

Read the full Elle interview here, and watch Gaga and Cooper's Oscar performance below: