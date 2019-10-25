Kanye West's New Album Dropped; Listen Here

Jen McDonnell
Jesus has arrived – in the form of Kanye West’s long-delayed album.

After many false starts, West’s ninth full-length album, Jesus Is King, finally dropped on Friday afternoon. The album was supposed to land Thursday at midnight, but West tweeted that there was a delay because they were still fixing mixes on three songs: "Everything We Need," "Follow God" and "Water."

The album, West’s first since 2018’s Ye, features collaborations with Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign, Fred Hammond, Ant Clemons, Sunday Service Choir and Kenny G. Producing partners include Timbaland, Pi’erre Bourne, and Mike Dean. The album is surprisingly short -- featuring only 11 songs for a total runtime of 27 minutes.

Jesus Is King was preceded by an “IMAX experience,” a 38-minute film set in a prayer dome designed by the artist James Turrell.

 

Early reviews of the album have not been kind, with The Hollywood Reporter calling Jesus Is King "slapdash, tiresome and vacuously provocative — the work of an artist in a major creative crisis," The Independent saying it "feels more like a collection of well-produced skits than a full studio album," and The Chicago Tribune deeming it "a pedestrian effort from an artist who was anything but for the first decade of his career."

Twitter was quick to react to the album, especially to the gospel vibe and the callout to a particular fast-food restaurant: "Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A / You're my number one, with the lemonade."

 

 

