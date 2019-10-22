“The saga will end, the story lives forever.” The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived, and it shows our heroes and villains preparing for a battle between light and dark that is set to change the galaxy forever.

Debuting during Monday Night Football, the trailer gives us our most in-depth look yet at the final film of the original sequel’s trilogy. While there is much more Star Wars content coming (starting with The Mandalorian on the new streaming service Disney Plus), this is expected to be the last time we’ll see Daisy Ridley's Rey, John Boyega's Finn and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren on the big screen.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the trailer gives us a few more clues about what to expect in The Rise of Skywalker. Things don’t look good for C-3PO, who seems to bid a fond farewell to his friends. We hear Emperor Palpatine intoning "Long have I waited!" as the camera zooms in on an intricate throne, and we see Kylo Ren telling Rey that he knows her like no one else does.

Advanced tickets became available when the trailer dropped, and the film has already managed to outsell Avengers: Endgame in the first hour of pre-sales. The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters December 20.