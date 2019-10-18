Fans Support Demi Lovato After Nude Photo Hack

Crédit photo: FayesVision/WENN.com Fans Support Demi Lovato After Nude Photo Hack
Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

Demi Lovato is having a rough week – and it looks like it may have just gotten rougher.

The singer, who is mourning the loss of a close friend, is reportedly the latest celebrity victim of an illegal hack. According to The Blast, Lovato's Snapchat was hacked and nude photographs of the singer were posted to her own account on Thursday night, which directed users to swipe up and join a private group on Discord. The pics on her account were quickly deleted.

The leak comes as Lovato mourns the loss of her close friend, Thomas Trussell III, who reportedly died of a fatal overdose.

Lovatics were quick to take to social media to rally around the singer, flooding Twitter and Instagram with innocent posts hashtagged #DemiLovato to drown out anyone who may be sharing the nudes.

