Fans Support Demi Lovato After Nude Photo Hack

Demi Lovato is having a rough week – and it looks like it may have just gotten rougher.

The singer, who is mourning the loss of a close friend, is reportedly the latest celebrity victim of an illegal hack. According to The Blast, Lovato's Snapchat was hacked and nude photographs of the singer were posted to her own account on Thursday night, which directed users to swipe up and join a private group on Discord. The pics on her account were quickly deleted.

The leak comes as Lovato mourns the loss of her close friend, Thomas Trussell III, who reportedly died of a fatal overdose.

Lovatics were quick to take to social media to rally around the singer, flooding Twitter and Instagram with innocent posts hashtagged #DemiLovato to drown out anyone who may be sharing the nudes.

Honestly if you hate Demi Lovato then that’s fine but leaking her nudes ain’t right....no body deserves that. — ً (@HOTGIRLHOBl) October 17, 2019

tweet your fav pics of demi with “demi lovato” in the caption & hashtags like #demilovato to help fill those searches with our photos/posts!! ♡ pic.twitter.com/VI2JwZCGtr — ؘ (@ddledits) October 18, 2019

i just seen demi lovato’s nudes, nobody deserves to be exposed to the world like this, this woman has struggled with her body and so what if she took photos of herself, she looks amazing.

take them down if you posted them and if you see anyone else tweet them please report them — 𝐫𝐢. (@ghstntears) October 18, 2019

Demi Lovato deserves love and respect #demilovato — Agrelly Josh (@josuaagrelly) October 18, 2019

Yall scream mental health awareness, women rights, addiction awareness, me too, etc etc but when it comes to Demi Lovato it somehow doesn’t apply anymore...yall preach when tragedy happens bit keep on trying to break someone who has been broken so many times before. Hypocrites — jo (@lightweightly) October 18, 2019

Demi Lovato has a right to privacy.

Demi Lovato has a right to her body.

Demi Lovato has a right to be respected.

Demi Lovato has a right to be treated like a human fucking being. #DemiLovato — demislight (@Demislight92) October 18, 2019

Man y’all can’t just let #DemiLovato live huh... smh pervs gotta hack accounts and leak “nudes”... Ole “I ain’t never seen a real naked woman before!” ass boys! Get your lives together! #Pathetic — Shelton (@Shelton733) October 18, 2019

#DemiLovato is a powerful vocalist and a beautiful person inside and out 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/QRbN9dLBW4 — Marga Also (@margaretmusiic) October 18, 2019

If a single person I am following posts a Demi deserved the leaked nudes tweet, I'll block you. That is a promise. I'm not that big of a Lovatic these days but NO ONE deserves this! #DemiLovato — Kayla🌴 🎃👻 (@TVfanatic001) October 18, 2019

Demi got out of a dark place and y’all sure as fuck trying to put her back. #DemiLovato Y’all disgusting — Syc (@JustSyc) October 18, 2019