Miley Cyrus' New Boyfriend Cody Simpson Cheers Her Up in Hospital

Miley Cyrus got a sweet surprise from her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, this week.

The pop star, who recently split from hubby Liam Hemsworth, is in the hospital being treated for tonsillitis and she shared how the Aussie singer is keeping her spirits up with gifts and serenades.

In multiple Instagram Stories, Cyrus posted pics and videos from Simpson’s hospital visits.

Her captions included “Suddenly I am feeling much better," and “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me."

In the serenade video, she wrote: "It's too special to be only heard in full by my ears. So I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week...& it's working #GoldenThing."

Cyrus and Simpson have been friends since 2015 and rumours that they're now dating began last week, when eyewitnesses saw them kissing at a grocery store. Before that, Cyrus was linked to Kaitlynn Carter, who she briefly dated following her split from Hemsworth. Simpson was previously in a long-term relationship with model Gigi Hadid.

Cody Simpson wrote a song to Miley and he went to the hospital to sing it her!😭🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/HDZ0xjXxB9 — Miley Cyrus Reports 👼🏻 (@CyrusReports) October 9, 2019