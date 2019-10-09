Miley Cyrus' New Boyfriend Cody Simpson Cheers Her Up in Hospital

Crédit photo: instagram.com Miley Cyrus' New Boyfriend Cody Simpson Cheers Her Up in Hospital
Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

Miley Cyrus got a sweet surprise from her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, this week.

The pop star, who recently split from hubby Liam Hemsworth, is in the hospital being treated for tonsillitis and she shared how the Aussie singer is keeping her spirits up with gifts and serenades.

In multiple Instagram Stories, Cyrus posted pics and videos from Simpson’s hospital visits.

Her captions included “Suddenly I am feeling much better," and “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me."

In the serenade video, she wrote: "It's too special to be only heard in full by my ears. So I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week...& it's working #GoldenThing."

Cyrus and Simpson have been friends since 2015 and rumours that they're now dating began last week, when eyewitnesses saw them kissing at a grocery store. Before that, Cyrus was linked to Kaitlynn Carter, who she briefly dated following her split from Hemsworth. Simpson was previously in a long-term relationship with model Gigi Hadid.

Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson

instagram.com

Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson

instagram.com

Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson

instagram.com

Plus de Celebrity

Miley Cyrus' New Boyfriend Cody Simpson Cheers Her Up in Hospital Miley Cyrus' New Boyfriend Cody Simpson Cheers Her Up in Hospital
Hailey Baldwin's Bachelorette Party Featured Dancing and Penis Straws Hailey Baldwin's Bachelorette Party Featured Dancing and Penis Straws
Miley Cyrus Slams Rumours That She Cheated on Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus Slams Rumours That She Cheated on Liam Hemsworth

Les plus populaires

Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s
Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life
Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box... Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box...

Psssttt ! Envoie-ça à ton ami!

PLUS DE NOUVELLES