Justin Bieber is a married man. Still. Except this time, he got to celebrate his bride of one year, Hailey Baldwin, with an extravagant ceremony in front of friends and family – and now he’s giving us a glimpse inside the festivities.
Bieber, who wed Baldwin in a New York City courtroom last year, took to Instagram to share photos from his wedding ceremony in Blufftown, South Carolina, which took place Monday night.
The 25-year-old singer captioned pics from the ceremony’s photobooth: "My bride is 🔥." The 22-year-old bride appears to be wearing a halter dress and her hair is tied back in a low bun.
According to Entertainment Tonight, wedding guests included Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher, Daniel Caesar, Joan Smalls, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Camila Morrone and Scooter Braun.
See the star-studded photos below:
