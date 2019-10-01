Justin Bieber is a married man. Still. Except this time, he got to celebrate his bride of one year, Hailey Baldwin, with an extravagant ceremony in front of friends and family – and now he’s giving us a glimpse inside the festivities.

Bieber, who wed Baldwin in a New York City courtroom last year, took to Instagram to share photos from his wedding ceremony in Blufftown, South Carolina, which took place Monday night.

The 25-year-old singer captioned pics from the ceremony’s photobooth: "My bride is 🔥." The 22-year-old bride appears to be wearing a halter dress and her hair is tied back in a low bun.

According to Entertainment Tonight, wedding guests included Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher, Daniel Caesar, Joan Smalls, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Camila Morrone and Scooter Braun.

See the star-studded photos below:

VEAN QUE HERMOSOOO pic.twitter.com/T5lw9hLieN — Justin Bieber México (@iBeliebersMx) October 1, 2019

Kylie Jenner y Jaden Smith aparecieron #BieberWedding pic.twitter.com/yB7BgewCGN — Justin Bieber México (@iBeliebersMx) October 1, 2019