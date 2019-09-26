Hailey Baldwin's Bachelorette Party Featured Dancing and Penis Straws

Hailey Baldwin may already be married to Justin Bieber, but that isn’t stopping her from having a traditional ceremony – or a traditional bachelorette party!

The model, who wed Bieber at a courthouse last September, is set to exchange vows with the singer this weekend in front of friends and family in a bigger religious ceremony in South Carolina. And her friends made sure she got the full bachelorette experience Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

According to E! News, the stagette was planned by Kendall Jenner and attended by Maeve Reilly, Kelia Moniz, Alaia Baldwin Aronow and Natalie Manuel Lee.

"Kendall planned the night for Hailey," a source told E! News. "They had dinner at Ysabel followed by dancing at Delilah."

The source added, "A white Oh Polly strapless dress was delivered to Hailey's house in the early evening and her stylist came over to help her get ready. Kendall visited the Hustler store where she purchased lots of fun sex toys, phallic straws, water bottles, candy necklaces, lingerie and a veil for Hailey to wear."

Baldwin and her friends posted IG stories during the night, showing off bride-to-be’s white party dress and veil, and a variety of penis-themed props.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary two weeks ago. People reports that this weekend’s wedding is set to take place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.