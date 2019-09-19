Tom Welling to Reprise His Smallville Role in Arrowverse Crossover

What’s better than one Superman? How about three!

Tom Welling will reprise his Smallville role in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, 'Crisis on Infinite Earths.' The news comes on the heels of announcements that Brandon Routh (who played the man of steel on the big screen) and Tyler Hoechlin (who played him on Supergirl) will also slip back into the cape and tights for the upcoming multi-show event.

Arrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Deadline: "For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about 'Crisis on Infinite Earths,' our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement."

Welling played Clark Kent on Smallville, which ran from 2001-2011 (he famously never donned the Superman suit in the show – though we got an incredibly quick glimpse of it in the series finale). The crossover is set to "reveal what happened to Clark Kent almost ten years" after Smallville ended.

When asked about a possible role in the crossover last month at Toronto’s Fan Expo, both Welling and his former costar Michael Rosenbaum were adamant than they had not yet been approached by producers. “Not one has even talked to us, so I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about,” Rosenbaum told the audience. “That’s the truth,” added Welling (who also scrawled the words “No Crisis” on a sign at his autograph table).

The ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ crossover (which kicks off Dec. 8 and will span across Supergirl, Batwoman, Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow), is set to feature alternate Earths – and presumably alternate versions of our favourite characters. In the comics, the Crisis destroyed the multiverse and only left one Earth remaining.

The Crisis setup kicked off in Arrow’s emotional season finale back in May, when an all-knowing figure called The Monitor whisked Oliver Queen away from his wife and newborn to help him prepare for the upcoming battle. Previews for the upcoming season of Arrow, which debuts Oct 15, show Oliver encountering characters who’ve previously died, suggesting he’s visiting other Earths to gear up (and possibly collect heroes?) for Crisis.

Welling isn’t the only special guest star already announced for the crossover. Voice actor Kevin Conroy will play a version of Bruce Wayne, Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise her role as Lois Lane; Jon Cryer is back as Lex Luthor; and Batman's Burt Ward will appear in an unknown role.