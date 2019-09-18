Taylor Swift Is Talking About Kanye West Again

Taylor Swift wishes she hadn’t answered the phone.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story, the 29-year-old singer once again revisited her years-long feud with Kanye West, and delved deeper into “the events that led up” to the infamous phone call where the two discussed the lyrics to West’s song “Famous.” (The call was recorded and subsequently released by West’s wife Kim Kardashian after Swift claimed he hadn’t run the lyrics by her before releasing the song. Swift then clarified that he told her on the call about the “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” line, but she was blindsided by the lyric “I made that bitch famous”).

Swift told Rolling Stone, “The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a bitch. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I.”

She went on to explain that the pair had begun to reconnect in the years after he infamously interrupted her speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. “We’d go to dinner and stuff. And I was so happy, because he would say really nice things about my music…But the 2015 VMAs come around. He’s getting the Vanguard Award. He called me up beforehand — I didn’t illegally record it, so I can’t play it for you. But he called me up, maybe a week or so before the event, and we had maybe over an hourlong conversation, and he’s like, ‘I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me.’”

Swift continued: “Then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, ‘MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!’ And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body. I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk shit.”

Read the full Rolling Stone interview here, and watch the 2015 VMAs speech Swift referred to below: