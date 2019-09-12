Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off Their (Terrible) Kissing Skills

The debate over the validity of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship continues to rage on among the fandom but one thing is definitely true – the pair have a wicked sense of humour.

In a new video shot in what appears to be a hotel room, the 21-year-old Canadian singer and 22-year-old former Fifth Harmony member hilariously take on their critics.

"So, we, um, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we're kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish," says Mendes, who is currently on tour in Mexico.

"Yeah, really hurt our feelings," Cabello jumps in, before Mendes adds, "We just wanna show you how we really kiss." The Señorita collaborators then proceed to demonstrate the most awkward, open-mouthed tonguing down we've ever seen.

Celebs were quick to comment on the Instagram video, with Niall Horan posting a string of crying-laughing emojis, One Republic's Ryan Tedder saying "Dude stop messing around and MAKE HER GUACAMOLE. Ur in Mexico for Gods sakes u have everything u need," Charlie Puth writing “HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAH," The Beaches commenting "This is v similar to that first kiss between Bella & Edward," Teddy Geiger saying "Omg this is the cutest s–t I’ve seen on the internet," Finneas O'Connell posting "DYING," Julia Michaels commenting "Hahahahahhahahahah," and Jack J saying "Great form."