Lil Nas X has been inescapable all summer long thanks to his mega-hit “Old Town Road” – and the trend continues in his new video.

In “Panini,” the year is 3059, the world looks like Blade Runner, and the rapper is literally everywhere – continually popping up in futuristic advertisements for brands like TikTok, Uber, Beats by Dr Dre and Fiat. Disney actress and meme inspiration Skai Jackson tries her best to escape him – even jumping out of an airplane! – but he corners her in an alley and dances in front of her with a troupe of robots. He finally manages to impress her by chilling on the product placement and conjuring up a simulation of flowers and bonsai trees.

The single, which samples Nirvana's '91 hit "In Bloom," is off Lil Nas X’s previously released EP, 7. He tried to explain the video’s meaning on Twitter and…well, we’ll just let you interpret that one: