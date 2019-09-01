Fall TV Premiere Dates: When Do Your Favourite Shows Return?

The fall TV season has arrived! Consult our guide to see when all your favourite network and streaming TV shows return -- as well as the premiere dates of new series. (And don't forget to check out our preview on the 10 most anticipated new series.)

* = new

Sept 3:
Mayans M.C. (FX)

Sept 6:
The Spy (Netflix)*
Elite (Netflix)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Netflix)
Couples Therapy (Showtime/CraveTV)*

Sept 9:
The Deuce (HBO)

Sept 12:
Mr Inbetween (FX)

Sept 13:
Red Bull Peaking (The CW)*
The Ranch (Netflix)
Unbelievable (Netflix)*
Undone (Amazon Prime)*
Room 104 (HBO)
Murder in the Bayou (Showtime/CraveTV)*

Sept 16:
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)*

Sept 17:
The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix)*

Sept 18:
American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)*

Sept 20:
Disenchantment (Netflix)
Criminal (Netflix)*
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)*
Fastest Car (Netflix)

Sept 23:
The Good Doctor (ABC)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)*
All Rise (CBS)*
Bull (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Bluff City Law (NBC)*
9-1-1 (Fox)
Prodigal Son (Fox)*

Sept 24:
The Conners (ABC)
Bless This Mess (ABC)
Mixed-ish (ABC)*
Black-ish (ABC)
Emergence (ABC)*
NCIS (CBS)
FBI (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
This Is Us (NBC)
New Amsterdam (NBC)
The Resident (Fox)
Empire (Fox)

Sept 25:
The Goldbergs (ABC)
Schooled (ABC)
Modern Family (ABC)
Single Parents (ABC)
Stumptown (ABC)*
Survivor (CBS)
Chicago Med (NBC)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Chicago P.D. (NBC)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Glitch (Netflix)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)
Cake (FX)*

Sept 26:
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
A Million Little Things (ABC)
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
The Unicorn (CBS)*
Mom (CBS)
Carol’s Second Act (CBS)*
Evil (CBS)*
Superstore (NBC)
Perfect Harmony (NBC)*
The Good Place (NBC)
Sunnyside (NBC)*
Law & Order SVU (NBC)

Sept 27:
American Housewife (ABC)
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
20/20 (ABC)
Hawaii Five-O (CBS)
Magnum P.I. (CBS)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
Dateline (NBC)
Transparent Musicale Finale (Amazon Prime)
The Politician (Netflix)*

Sept 28:
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
48 Hours (CBS)

Sept 29:
America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Shark Tank (ABC)
The Rookie (ABC)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Bless the Harts (Fox)*
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Family Guy (Fox)

Oct 2:
SEAL Team (CBS)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Almost Family (Fox)*

Oct 4:
The Blacklist (NBC)
Friday Night SmackDown! (Fox)
Raising Dion (Netflix)*
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Goliath (Amazon Prime)
Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Oct 5:
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer (NBC)
Vets Saving Pets (NBC)
Consumer 101 (NBC)
The Champion Within (NBC)

Oct 6:
Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)*
60 Minutes (CBS)
God Friended Me (CBS)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Madam Secretary (CBS)
Batwoman (The CW)*
Supergirl (The CW)
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Back to Life (Showtime/CraveTV)*

Oct 7:
All American (The CW)
Black Lightning (The CW)

Oct 8:
The Flash (The CW)

Oct 9:
Riverdale (The CW)
Nancy Drew (The CW)

Oct 10:
Supernatural (The CW)
Legacies (The CW)

Oct 11:
Charmed (The CW)
Dynasty (The CW)

Oct 13:
Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America (AMC)*

Oct 15:
Arrow (The CW)

Oct 18:
Modern Love (Amazon Prime)*

Oct 20:
Watchmen (HBO)*

Oct 26:
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Oct 27:
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)*

Oct TBA:
His Dark Materials (HBO)*

Nov 3:
Shameless (Showtime/CraveTV)
Kidding (Showtime/CraveTV)

Nov 5:
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)*

Nov 12:
The Mandalorian (Disney+)*
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)*
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)*
Encore! (Disney+)*
Forky Asks a Question (Disney+)*

Nov 13:
The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (AMC)*

Nov 17:
The Crown (Netflix)
Ray Donovan (Showtime/CraveTV)

Dec 6:
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Dec 8:
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime/CraveTV)*
Work in Progress (Showtime/CraveTV)

Dec 13:
The Expanse (Amazon Prime)

