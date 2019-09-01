Fall TV Premiere Dates: When Do Your Favourite Shows Return?

The fall TV season has arrived! Consult our guide to see when all your favourite network and streaming TV shows return -- as well as the premiere dates of new series. (And don't forget to check out our preview on the 10 most anticipated new series.)

* = new

Sept 3:

Mayans M.C. (FX)

Sept 6:

The Spy (Netflix)*

Elite (Netflix)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Showtime/CraveTV)*

Sept 9:

The Deuce (HBO)

Sept 12:

Mr Inbetween (FX)

Sept 13:

Red Bull Peaking (The CW)*

The Ranch (Netflix)

Unbelievable (Netflix)*

Undone (Amazon Prime)*

Room 104 (HBO)

Murder in the Bayou (Showtime/CraveTV)*

Sept 16:

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)*

Sept 17:

The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix)*

Sept 18:

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)*

Sept 20:

Disenchantment (Netflix)

Criminal (Netflix)*

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)*

Fastest Car (Netflix)

Sept 23:

The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)*

All Rise (CBS)*

Bull (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Bluff City Law (NBC)*

9-1-1 (Fox)

Prodigal Son (Fox)*

Sept 24:

The Conners (ABC)

Bless This Mess (ABC)

Mixed-ish (ABC)*

Black-ish (ABC)

Emergence (ABC)*

NCIS (CBS)

FBI (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

This Is Us (NBC)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

The Resident (Fox)

Empire (Fox)

Sept 25:

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Schooled (ABC)

Modern Family (ABC)

Single Parents (ABC)

Stumptown (ABC)*

Survivor (CBS)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Glitch (Netflix)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)

Cake (FX)*

Sept 26:

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

A Million Little Things (ABC)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

The Unicorn (CBS)*

Mom (CBS)

Carol’s Second Act (CBS)*

Evil (CBS)*

Superstore (NBC)

Perfect Harmony (NBC)*

The Good Place (NBC)

Sunnyside (NBC)*

Law & Order SVU (NBC)

Sept 27:

American Housewife (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

20/20 (ABC)

Hawaii Five-O (CBS)

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Dateline (NBC)

Transparent Musicale Finale (Amazon Prime)

The Politician (Netflix)*

Sept 28:

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

48 Hours (CBS)

Sept 29:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The Rookie (ABC)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Bless the Harts (Fox)*

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Family Guy (Fox)

Oct 2:

SEAL Team (CBS)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Almost Family (Fox)*

Oct 4:

The Blacklist (NBC)

Friday Night SmackDown! (Fox)

Raising Dion (Netflix)*

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Goliath (Amazon Prime)

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Oct 5:

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer (NBC)

Vets Saving Pets (NBC)

Consumer 101 (NBC)

The Champion Within (NBC)

Oct 6:

Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)*

60 Minutes (CBS)

God Friended Me (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Madam Secretary (CBS)

Batwoman (The CW)*

Supergirl (The CW)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Back to Life (Showtime/CraveTV)*

Oct 7:

All American (The CW)

Black Lightning (The CW)

Oct 8:

The Flash (The CW)

Oct 9:

Riverdale (The CW)

Nancy Drew (The CW)

Oct 10:

Supernatural (The CW)

Legacies (The CW)

Oct 11:

Charmed (The CW)

Dynasty (The CW)

Oct 13:

Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America (AMC)*

Oct 15:

Arrow (The CW)

Oct 18:

Modern Love (Amazon Prime)*

Oct 20:

Watchmen (HBO)*

Oct 26:

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Oct 27:

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)*

Oct TBA:

His Dark Materials (HBO)*

Nov 3:

Shameless (Showtime/CraveTV)

Kidding (Showtime/CraveTV)

Nov 5:

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)*

Nov 12:

The Mandalorian (Disney+)*

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)*

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)*

Encore! (Disney+)*

Forky Asks a Question (Disney+)*

Nov 13:

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (AMC)*

Nov 17:

The Crown (Netflix)

Ray Donovan (Showtime/CraveTV)

Dec 6:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Dec 8:

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime/CraveTV)*

Work in Progress (Showtime/CraveTV)

Dec 13:

The Expanse (Amazon Prime)