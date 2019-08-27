VMAs 2019 Red Carpet

The 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards took place in New Jersey on Monday night. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and more took home moonman-shaped awards, but the biggest moments came from performances from artists like The Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Rosalía, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. While the ceremony lacked a historic "Imma let you finish" moment, there was still plenty to get excited about -- including all the sizzling fashion. Check out the hottest looks from the red carpet.