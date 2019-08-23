Taylor Swift's Lover: What Critics Are Saying

Nearly two years after the release of Taylor Swift's uncharacteristically dark album, Reputation, her seventh studio outing has arrived. On Lover, her longest album to date, Swift wears her heart on her sleeve with 18 earnest songs about love, friendships and even her mother's cancer battle. Critics seem won over by the album's swoony romance and hook-filled earworms (even if most think it's a bit too long).

Check out what critics are saying, and listen to the album below:

"To call Lover a comeback feels like a reach considering that Reputation, her lowest-selling album to date, still went triple Platinum in the US. So let’s just say that the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now – ‘cause she’s busy writing songs that suit her again." -Nick Catucci, Rolling Stone

"At 18 tracks long, Lover is more sprawling and further from flawless than her 2014 pop crossover ‘1989’. But it succeeds in spite of its clunkier moments because Swift’s melodies are frequently dazzling and her loved-up lyrics are ultimately quite touching." -Nick Levine, NME

"As it is, Lover offers plenty of evidence that Swift is just a better songwriter than any of her competitors in the upper echelons of pop, but its something-for-everyone approach feels like consolidation, not progress, designed to keep Swift as one of the world’s biggest stars without provoking the kind of backlash that led her to start evoking the end of days in her diary." -Alexis Petridis, The Guardian

"Even as the romantic reveries keep on coming, she can’t help recalling just how effed up things were in prior situations, and just how concerned she is about effing up this one, too — and this minor war between past doubts and current happiness adds sophisticated lyrical shadings to what is, in large part, sure, one big pop bubblegum blast of a record. It’s an album with a lot of froth to it, but weighted froth — her most mature collection as well as her most fun one." -Chris Willman, Variety

"In essence, Lover is designed as a distillation of everything that Swift has already accomplished, different components condensed to reflect her current interests and longtime strengths as a singer-songwriter. It is a towering work that’s worth both close analysis on headphones and scream-alongs on stadium speakers. As a reflection of what Taylor Swift loves, Lover is whimsical, moving, imperfect, exhilarating. It’s a detailed snapshot that will endure." -Jason Lipshutz, Billboard

"The album finds her doing what she does best—the songs lay bare some personal details about her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn and there are a few references to her mom’s battle with cancer on “Soon You’ll Get Better,” featuring the Dixie Chicks. But it also feels like a statement of purpose from a mature and singular musician, a more comfortable and flexible album than Reputation, which saw Swift trying on a dark persona that never completely gelled. Lover’s cohesion, levity, and considered sonic choices tie together a lot of the best impulses in recent pop, in a way that feels like a road map for the genre’s survival if anyone wants to follow Swift’s lead." -Erin Vanderhoof, Vanity Fair

"Its whopping 18-track length spans the gamut from earnest, twangy love songs to unapologetically bubblegum anthems. But what its songs all share is glossy production and an energy that feels like pure distilled Swift: A pop star who — over a career that’s spanned thirteen years, seven albums and at least a dozen songs that have become immortalized in pop culture iconography — has proven herself one of her generation’s strongest songwriters and savviest public-relations navigators." -Dana Schwartz, Time

"At around track 14, Lover starts to feel baggy. There is a brilliant album among the 18 songs, if only it had been pruned a little. But Swift has never been one to hold back, and it’s hard to resent her for it. This is the sound of a singer excited to be earnest again. Taylor Swift is dead. Long live Taylor Swift." -Alexandra Pollard, The Independent

"The superb new 18-track collection finds Swift looking backward and forward through the lens of love -- both present and absent, lustfully and wistfully, friendly and concerned. She calls it a 'love letter to love itself.'" -Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

"When she eases up on the self-mythologizing—as on the title track, which runs Ray LaMontagne’s “Hold You In My Arms” through the Mazzy Star machine—you remember why you loved her in the first place: she is one of the best songwriters of her generation." -Dave Holmes, Esquire

"Taylor Swift's album Lover is not not good. Released last night in a pastel haze of butterflies, stars, and rainbows, it's safe to say there are some objectively good songs. But these are 18 songs manufactured by a pop hits algorithm, and by trying to please everyone, she's actually pleasing no one." -Emma Baty, Cosmopolitan

"Swift truly shines when she shows her vulnerable side toward the end of the disc. On “Soon You’ll Get Better,” her long-rumored Dixie Chicks collaboration, she puts on a brave face for a loved one who is seriously ill but makes “the best out of a bad deal.” The mesmerizingly haunting but hope-filled number is likely a tribute to Swift’s mother, Andrea, whose cancer relapsed earlier this year. Lover closes out with another deeply personal song: “Daylight,” on which she reflects upon the time she became “the butt of the joke” after trusting “the wicked.” Fortunately, love helped her come out on the other side. And, oh, are we glad to have the Old Taylor back." -Nicholas Hautman, Us Weekly