Miley Cyrus Slams Rumours That She Cheated on Liam Hemsworth

Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

 

Miley Cyrus is taking a wrecking ball to those cheating rumours. After numerous outlets reported on whispers that Cyrus’ recent split from hubby Liam Hemsworth may have been due to her infidelity, the pop singer took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Cyrus wrote a long Twitter thread on Thursday afternoon (breaking from the celebrity tradition of posting a screenshot from her Notes app!), emphatically denying rumours that she had an affair during her 8-month marriage. After admitting to a variety of indiscretions she committed in her youth, she tweeted, "But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP...I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

Her comments come just one day after Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” He has been spotted in Australia with his family, while Cyrus has been repeatedly photographed looking cozy with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Read Cyrus’ Tweets below:

 

