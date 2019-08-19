Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Go Head-to-Head in The Morning Show

Apple doesn’t just want to be known for its sleek phones and those annoying earbuds you keep losing. The mega-company is also branching out into TV – and it cast Hollywood heavyweights for one of its biggest new shows.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell star in The Morning Show, a new drama for Apple’s upcoming streaming service, Apple+. Though the service is launching this fall, we don’t know much about how we’ll be able to access their shows or what it will cost. We do, however, now have our first full trailer for its most anticipated show.

Witherspoon, who is also an executive producer, stars as an up-and-coming news hotshot who has her eye set on the anchor chair of a popular morning show, which is currently occupied by Aniston’s character. Carell plays her recently disgraced co-anchor. The series costars Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Janina Gavankar and Mark Duplass.

According to the Financial Times, Apple initially said it would spend $1 billion on TV shows for its streaming service but spending has ballooned to $6 billion as it races to catch Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. They report that The Morning Show has surpassed Game of Thrones (which reportedly cost $15 million for each episode of its final season) as the most expensive TV series ever produced.

Will it be worth it? Check out the trailer and let us know what you think!