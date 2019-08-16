What better way to start the weekend than with new songs from the world’s top pop stars? Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus just dropped new music – though their singles couldn’t be more different.

With less than a week to go for the release of Swift’s new album, Lover, she gifted her fans with the title track and an accompanying lyrics video. “Lover” is a swoony, romantic throwback that has a ‘90s singer-songwriter vibe which recalls Mazzy Star and Jewel.

"Lover" is the fourth single from Swift's seventh studio album, out on August 23. Her previously released singles were the poppy "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down" and the introspective "The Archer."

Swift gushes about the title track in the current issue of Vogue, saying, "I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City." Now we can know what she means. In the bridge, she sings sweetly: "Ladies and gentlemen will you please stand / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover … And you'll say all your dirtiest jokes for me, and at every table, I'll save you a seat, lover."

Fans were quick to speculate that she’s singing about her boyfriend of three years, actor Joe Alwyn. Elsewhere in the song she says, “I loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ‘em all.”

On the other end of the relationship spectrum is Miley Cyrus, who just announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Her new single, “Slide Away,” is a quiet meditation on lost love. Though we’re not sure if Cyrus released the song in honour of the breakup or if it was pre-planned, the lyrics have fans convinced she’s singing about the dissolution of her marriage. The lyrics include, "Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we're lost / So it's time to let it go."

Cyrus and Hemsworth married last December after they lost their home in the Malibu wildfires. In “Slide Away,” she sings, "I want my house in the Hills / Don't want the whiskey and pills / I don't give up easily / But I don't think I'm down /So won't you slide away? / Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights."

