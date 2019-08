Surf’s up! For the first time in its history, the Teen Choice Awards took place on a beach. Trophies in the shape of surfboards were handed out to the stars of movies, TV and Youtube, including Robert Downey Jr., Cole Sprouse, Noah Centineo, Zendaya, Shawn Mendes and more. The show was hosted by Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale and YouTube’s David Dobrik. Check out the hottest red carpet looks: