Taylor Swift Talks Cancel Culture, Kim Kardashian in Vogue

Taylor Swift is ready to be un-cancelled.

The pop star covers Vogue’s coveted September issue, where she speaks out about facing the wrath of the internet’s cancel culture following her drama with Kim Kardashian (who in 2016 released footage of Swift and Kanye West discussing the lyrics to his song “Famous,” which Swift had previously insisted she hadn't been warned about. Kardashian called her a “snake,” a label that quickly stuck.)

"A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience," she tells Vogue. "I don't think there are that many people who can actually understand what it's like to have millions of people hate you very loudly. When you say someone is canceled, it's not a TV show. It's a human being. You're sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself."

Appearing in the magazine to promote her new album Lover (out Aug. 23) and her upcoming role in the film adaptation of the Broadway show Cats, Swift also talks about her decision to be more open in her support of LGBTQ rights. The singer, who’d been criticized for keeping her stance on politics to herself, has recently been vocal in her support and included link to her change.org petition for the Equality Act at the end of her "You Need to Calm Down" video.

"Maybe a year or two ago, Todrick [Hall] and I are in the car, and he asked me, ‘What would you do if your son was gay?’ The fact that he had to ask me...shocked me and made me realize that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough. [I said] 'If my son was gay, he'd be gay. I don't understand the question.' If he was thinking that, I can’t imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking. It was kind of devastating to realize that I hadn't been publicly clear about that."

She continues: "Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn't a straight white cisgender male. I didn't realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I'm not a part of. It's hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world. It's clickbait, and it's a part of my life story, and it's a part of my career arc."

In the interview, she also pushes back against the perception that she writes songs to get back at ex-boyfriends. "I wanted to say to people, 'You realize writing songs is an art and a craft and not, like, an easy thing to do? Or to do well?' People would act like it was a weapon I was using. Like a cheap dirty trick. 'Be careful, bro, she'll write a song about you. Don't stand near her.' First of all, that's not how it works. Second of all, find me a time when they say that about a male artist: 'Be careful, girl, he'll use his experience with you to get—God forbid—inspiration to make art.'"

