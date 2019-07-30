Kristen Stewart is opening up. The notoriously press shy actress is on the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair, in which she discusses everything from her rekindled romance with model Stella Maxwell, to her belief in ghosts, to her acceptance of Twilight mania.

Stewart will soon be travelling to the Venice Film Festival for the political thriller Against All Enemies, in which she portrays Jean Seberg, an actress who was blacklisted and harassed by the FBI as part of their COINTELPRO investigation. "She was so misunderstood," the actress tells Vanity Fair. "It's not like you need to hero-worship a celebrity, they are just people you want to look at. The fact that people stared at her and fixated on things that were not real, projections: That really ultimately destroyed her."

Stewart knows a thing or two about hero-worship and fans projecting their assumptions onto her, thanks to the mania surrounding Twilight -- the film franchise that thrust her into the spotlight. "I think I've grown out of this, but I used to be really frustrated that because I didn't leap willingly into being at the center of a certain amount of attention, that it seemed like I was an asshole. I am in no way rebellious. I am in no way contrarian. I just want people to like me."

The actress learned to shake off the hysteria surrounding Twilight by diving into independent art films, including Olivier Assayas’ Personal Shopper. The movie revolves a young woman in France who is haunted by a ghost – a topic Stewart feels a personal connection to. "I talk to them. If I'm in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I'm in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, 'No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.' Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I'm really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time."

Following a string of indie critical darlings, Stewart is poised to jump back into the Hollywood mainstream, starting with the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks. She tells Vanity Fair that the film gave her the opportunity to try comedy. “I’m not even like that in real life. [Banks] put punch lines on my jokes every day. I overthink stuff, I make everything way too long. She's like, 'Dude, just say it faster.'"

When asked about girlfriend Maxwell, who accompanied her to the Vanity Fair photo shoot, Stewart is reluctant to reveal much, limiting her comments to: "I only date people who complement me."

For Stewart’s full Vanity Fair interview, click here.