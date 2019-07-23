Has Your Favourite TV Show Been Renewed?

It's that time of year again, when networks announce which shows will be granted another season, and which ones won't be returning. While there are still a few shows that haven't been officially renewed or cancelled yet, below are the series whose fates have already been decided. Will your fave show return? (Keep checking back for updates as more announcements are made.)

The CW

Renewed:

All American

Arrow (renewed for a final, shortened season)

The 100

Black Lightning

Burden of Truth

Charmed

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

The Flash

In the Dark

Legacies

The Outpost

Penn & Teller

Riverdale

Roswell New Mexico

Supergirl

Supernatural (renewed for a final season)

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

FOX

Renewed:

9-1-1

Bob's Burgers

Empire (renewed for a final season)

Family Guy

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Hell's Kitchen

The Masked Singer

The Orville

The Simpsons

So You Think You Can Dance

Lucifer (moving to Netflix)

Cancelled:

The Cool Kids

The Gifted

Gotham

The Kids Are Alright

Love Connection

The Passage

Paradise Hotel

Proven Innocent

Rel

Star

NBC

Renewed:

American Ninja Warrior

The Blacklist

Blindspot (renewed for a final season)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Med

Chicago Fire

Chicago PD

Ellen's Game of Games

Good Girls

The Good Place (renewed for a final season)

Law & Order: SVU

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Will & Grace (renewed for a final season)

Superstore

This Is Us (renewed for three seasons)

Cancelled:

Abby's

The Enemy Within

I Feel Bad

Marlon

Midnight, Texas

Last Call With Carson Daly

Reverie

Steve

Timeless

Trial & Error

The Village

ABC

Renewed:

America’s Funniest Home Videos

American Housewives

The Bachelor

Bachelor in Paradise

Black-ish

Bless This Mess

The Conners

Dancing with the Stars

Designated Survivor (moving to Netflix)

For the People

Fresh Off The Boat

The Goldbergs

The Good Doctor

Grey's Anatomy

How To Get Away with Murder (renewed for a final season)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (renewed for a final season)

A Million Little Things

Modern Family (renewed for a final season)

The Rookie

Schooled

Single Parents

Shark Tank

Station 19

Cancelled:

The Alec Baldwin Show

The Fix

The Gong Show

The Kids Are Alright

The Proposal

Speechless

Splitting Up Together

Take Two

Whiskey Cavalier​

CBS

Renewed:

48 Hours

60 Minutes

Bull

Criminal Minds (renewed for a final season)

FBI

God Friended Me

The Good Fight

Hawaii Five-0

Love Island

MacGyver

Madame Secretary (renewed for a final, shortened season)

Magnum P.I.

Man with a Plan

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

The Neighborhood

Seal Team

SWAT

Star Trek: Discovery

The Twilight Zone

Young Sheldon

Cancelled:

The Big Bang Theory

Elementary

Fam

Happy Together

Instinct

Life In Pieces

Murphy Brown

Ransom

The Red Line

Salvation

AMAZON PRIME

Renewed:

Absentia

Bosch

Catastrophe

The Expanse

Fleabag

Goliath

Homecoming

The Man in the High Castle (renewed for a final season)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sneaky Pete

The Tick

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Transparent (renewed for a final season)

Cancelled:

The Dangerous Book for Boys

Forever

Lore

The Romanoffs

The Tick

Too Old To Die Young

​

NETFLIX

Renewed:

3%

13 Reasons Why (renewed for a fourth and final season)

After Life

Alexa & Katie

Altered Carbon

Anne With an E

Atypical

Big Mouth

Black Mirror

BoJack Horseman

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Crown

Dark

Dead To Me

Dear White People

Disenchantment

Easy (renewed for a final season)

Elite

The End of The F***ing World

F Is for Family

Fuller House (renewed for a final season)

GLOW

Grace and Frankie

The Haunting of Hill House

I Think You Should Leave

Insatiable

The Kominsky Method

Los Espookys

Lost in Space

Lucifer (renewed for a final season)

Mindhunter

Narcos: Mexico

On My Block

Ozark

Queer Eye

The Ranch (renewed for a final season)

Russian Doll

Sex Education

The Society

The Umbrella Academy

YOU

Cancelled:

All About the Washingtons

American Vandal

Chambers

Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

Daredevil

Designated Survivor

The Good Cop

Iron Fist

Friends From College

Jessica Jones

Luke Cage

One Day at a Time (moving to PopTV)

Orange Is the New Black

Santa Clarita Diet

Seven Seconds

She's Gotta Have It

The OA

The Punisher

Thee Ranch (final season yet to air)

Travelers

Tuca and Bertie