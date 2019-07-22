This weekend's San Diego Comic Con offered TV fans their first look at this year's most anticipated new and returning TV shows. Audiences were treated to a peek at what's to come on The Walking Dead, all the CW superhero shows, and more. Check out the hottest TV trailers that were unveiled at SDCC19:

The Walking Dead

Season 10 of AMC's zombie drama will see our heroes battle the Alphas, a terrifying crew who wear walker skin as masks. Danai Gurira confirmed at SDCC that this will be her last season playing Michonne, who will grow closer with Ezekiel. Speaking of romance, look for Darryl to get involved with Connie this season. Season 10 will debut on Oct. 6 on AMC.



Arrow

Series star Stephen Amell said at SDCC that season 8, which will conclude the series with a shortened, 10-episode run, will not be a typical season of the DCTV superhero show that started it all. "Arrow ended in 722 [last season's finale]," he told reporters. "The show's done. Arrow, the final season -- it's like an event series, so to speak. Like, imagine that we ended in 722 and then we took an 8-year break and then we came back for 10 episodes. That's what this season is like." Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett will join the show as Diggle's son in the future, while the present day storyline will see the Oliver join the Monitor on a mission to avert the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell), Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) and Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) are confirmed to return for the season premiere, leading many to believe that Oliver will be visiting alternate Earths to recruit heroes for his crossover mission. But the ultimate question remains: will Oliver's wife Felicity return for the final season? Amell played coy at SDCC, telling reporters "Maybe. Frankly, it would feel shitty to end the series not seeing her again. But I am also a big fan of goodbyes." He also promised a "happy ending." Season 8 will premiere on Oct. 15 on the CW.



The Flash

The season premiere will pick up just seconds after the events of the last episode, which saw Barry and Iris trying to come to terms with the loss of their daughter, Nora, which will result in some "good marital tension." The new season will feature two Big Bads, with Heroes star Sendhil Ramamurthy playing the first, a well-intentioned doctor-turned-villain. Tom Cavanagh will play yet another version of Wells (described as "sensual"), while Ralph will get a new love interest. The Flash will return on Oct. 8 on the CW.



Supergirl

The last season ended with Lena Luther discovering that her BBF Kara has been keeping her superhero secret identity from her — and the new season will deal with the fallout. Being Human star Megan Rath is joining the cast, starring the female Braniac along side her real-life brother Jesse Rath, while Julie Gonzolo will play the new head of Catco. Meanwhile, Supergirl will get a new costume (that includes pants!) and Mehcad Brooks, who plays Jimmy Olsen, will exit the series. The new season will debut on Oct. 6 on the CW.



Supernatural

The SDCC panel for TV's current longest-running genre series saw the cast get teary as they prepared to take their final bow. Following the dramatic events of last season's finale, season 15 will see the monster-hunting brothers questioning God's intentions. The final 20 episodes will also explore the concept of free will and Jake Abel will reprise his role as Dean and Sam’s half-brother, Adam. The final season will begin on Oct. 10 on the CW.



Legends of Tomorrow

On the new season of Legends, which debuts in 2020, the ragtag crew will deal with a variety of historical deplorables, such as Genghis Khan and Rasputin, who were unleashed by Astra last season. Sara will gain a superpower and adjust to living with Ava on the Waverider, while Zari's existence will be re-written thanks to the events of last season's finale. Unlike last year, the Legends will once again be part of the network-wide superhero crossover.



Star Trek: Picard

At their SDCC panel, the new Star Trek series announced upcoming appearances by many Next Generation favourites, including Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Troi (Marina Sirtis) and Data (Brent Spiner). Picard leaves retirement on a vineyard to return to Starfleet to protect a mysterious young girl, manning a Federation ship with his own crew of young recruits. The show, which is expected to debut in early 2020, will air on CBS All Access in the US, while Canadians will be able to watch it on Space and Crave.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Just before their Comic Con panel, ABC announced that the upcoming seventh season of the show would be its last. Marvel's longest-running TV show will lead into its final stretch by revealing more information about Sarge, who grew even stronger after May shot him.



Westworld

Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul joins the cast of HBO's drama, which got a lot of flak last season for being a convoluted mess. The SDCC panel promised a more streamlined approach, which will see Maeve (Thandie Newton) entering a new world of hosts set during World War II, while Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is being hunted in the human world. The show will return in 2020.



His Dark Materials

Director Tom Hopper is turning his attention to this adaptation of the acclaimed fantasy trilogy by Philip Pullman, starring James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Logan star Dafne Keen. The show features daemons — external manifestations of people’s souls that take the form of animals. It will debut on HBO in late 2019.



The Watchmen

Jeremy Irons and Regina King star in HBO's adaptation of the classic graphic novel, executive-produced by Lost's Damon Lindelof. It's set in an alternate history where superheroes are treated as outlaws. The trailer features beloved vigilantes like Rorschach (with a nod to his famous “all the whores and politicians will look up and shout ‘Save us,’ and I’ll look down and whisper ‘No,’” line) and a reference to Dr. Manhattan. It will debut on HBO in October 2019.



The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars as the titular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's new drama, The Witcher. In a world where a variety of races (including elves) live, he's trained to harness chao and hunt monsters. The series is based on the popular fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowsk, which later became hit video games. The series will drop on Netflix in late 2019.



Preacher

AMC's drama returns with a fourth and final season, which sees Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and the god squad trying to avert the impending apocalypse. Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy struggle to make their way to the Most High and attempt to determine if the carnage they are encountering is all part of His divine plan. The final season debuts Aug. 4 on AMC.

