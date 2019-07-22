While this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was packed with TV news and trailers, the movie side of the convention seemed much more subdued than usual. Unlike recent years, several major Hollywood studios (including Universal, Sony, and Warner Bros.) opted to scale down their presentations – or sit out completely.

But there were still some noteworthy trailers that debuted during this weekend’s event. Check them out:

IT Chapter 2

Two years after the IT reboot slayed at the box office, Pennywise is back to terrorize the citizens of Derry once again. The film picks up twenty-seven years after the previous one, with the now-grown members of The Losers' Club reuniting to try to stop him. The film stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård and Isaiah Mustafa.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise was a surprise early guest at Comic-Con, where he dropped by to debut the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise’s Maverick is now a flight instructor who has yet to be promoted due to his, um, maverick ways. He will join forces with the late Goose's son, played by Miles Teller, and enjoy a flirtation with a single mom, played by Jennifer Connelly. Glen Powell and Ed Harris also star.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Though a full trailer wasn't ready for Comic-Con, the producers of Terminator: Dark Fate were able to debut a featurette that showed footage of Arnold Schwarzenegger ("Carl), Linda Hamilton (Sarah Conner), Natalia Reyes (Dani Ramos) and Mackenzie Davis (Grace) kicking ass.

21 Bridges

After breaking our hearts with Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers are taking a different path with 21 Bridges. Chadwick Boseman plays a police office haunted by his father's death years ago. He takes part in a city-wide manhunt for a pair of cop killers that leads authorities to close all of Manhattan's 21 bridges to keep anyone from leaving the island.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith resurrects his iconic comedy duo for a movie about the pair heading to a fan convention called "Chronic-Con" to stop a new adaptation of the comic book movie that was based on them. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Melissa Benoist, Matt Damon, Rosario Dawson, Ben Affleck, Nicolas Cage, Justin Long, Grant Gustin, Craig Robinson and more.

Marvel

Though they didn't release any new trailers, Marvel made the most waves at Comic-Con by unveiling "Phase 4" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They confirmed that Scarlett Johansson will star in a Black Widow spinoff film in May 2020, and announced a new Eternals movie starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden for Nov 2020. Next up will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu in Feb 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder (in which Natalie Portman will play Thor) in Nov 2021.