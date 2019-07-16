Game of Thrones Dominates Emmy Nominations

HBO is back on top! After Netflix broke the cable network’s 17-year Emmy streak last year by garnering the most nominations, this morning’s announcement for TV’s biggest awards ceremony put HBO back in the lead with a record 137 nods (compared to the streaming platform’s 117). A big chunk of HBO’s nominations came from Game of Thrones, which landed 32 nominations alone – the most ever for a TV show in a single year.

Beyond getting a slew of acting and technical nominations, the series also nabbed a writing nomination for the series finale – which is surprising given how divisive that episode was with fans.

Despite a few other head scratchers (seriously, who watches Ozark?!), there's plenty for TV fans to love in this morning’s nominations, including a better-than-expected showing for Canadian-made comedy Schitt’s Creek, which landed nods for Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Best Comedy Series. Also in the comedy categories, Netflix’s Russian Doll, HBO's Barry and Amazon’s Fleabag enjoyed strong showings.

On the drama side, Killing Eve landed nominations for Best Drama and Best Actress (Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer). Netflix’s When They See Us, FX's Fosse/Verdon and NBC’s This Is Us also did well, with Mandy Moore garnering a surprising Best Actress nod over Homecoming’s Julia Roberts and The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski.

In terms of snubs, Better Things, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Glow, Homecoming, The Good Fight, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend didn't crack the major categories. Also, Fleabag's Hot Priest (Andrew Scott) somehow failed to make the Supporting Actor cut.

The awards' eligibility period left out the latest seasons of Big Little Lies, Jessica Jones, Baskets, Stranger Things, Euphoria, Luther, Atlanta, The Crown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Silicon Valley, Westworld and The Handmaid's Tale. (The Handmaid's Tale, however, was able to secure writing and guest acting nominations for some later episodes from its last season due to a weird Emmy rule in which hanging episodes are eligible in individual categories, but not series categories.)

Check out the Emmy nominations below. The Emmy ceremony will air Sept. 22 live on Fox.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (Glow)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Reality Host

James Corden (The World’s Best)

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Variety Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)