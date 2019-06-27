One Day At A Time Has Been Saved

One Day At A Time Has Been Saved
Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

One Day at a Time will live to see another day!

Nearly four months after it was cancelled by Netflix, the beloved Norman Lear family sitcom was saved by cable channel Pop. The new deal will see Pop airing a 13-episode Season 4 in 2020, which will later air on CBS after it's initial run. 

Following its initial cancellation, CBS shopped the show around to other networks and platforms, with reports that Netflix was blocking their efforts to sell it to another streaming service thanks to a clause in their original deal. 

The remake of the classic comedy follows a Cuban-American family and stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Cable channel Pop, which saved the show, also airs Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek. 

The show's creators and stars took to social media to express their gratitude:
 

 

 

 

 

