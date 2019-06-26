Cardi B Takes No Prisoners in NSFW "Press" Video

Cardi B "don't need more press" – but she's going to get plenty thanks to her risqué new video.

In the extended intro of her latest video, "Press," Cardi makes out with a woman and smokes in sexy lingerie before she cocks a handgun and goes on a shooting spree. As the lyrics kick in, she’s hauled into a police interrogation room, and then faces trial flanked by badass lady lawyers.

The video also features her with an army of dancers in flesh-toned bodysuits – who she also ends up murdering, as well as the people in her courtroom and her new cellmate. Basically, no one is safe around her. "Pop up, guess who, bitch?" indeed!

The court-themed video coincides with Cardi’s real-life drama. The rapper pleaded not guilty yesterday to two felony counts, as well as a handful of lesser counts, stemming from her alleged involvement in two NYC strip club altercations last August.

Produced by KeY Wane and Slade Da Monsta, "Press" is her first solo single since last year's "Money." Watch the video below:

