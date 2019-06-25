Bass Coast 2019: DUALITY - Coming In Hot!

All photos courtesy Bass Coast

Canada's most epic art and music festival is just 2 weeks away and we're gearing up to bring you some INSANE coverage from right in the middle of all the action. Are you ready?!

Bass Coast is known the world over as one of the premiere art and electronic music festivals around. Blurring the lines of what a festival can be, Bass Coast is not your typical bachanal of sweat and chemical substances, rather it's a mindfully-curated blend of beautiful people, beautiful music, way-out-there art for your brain and eyes to feast on and more high vibrations than you can shake a fist at - and it was founded and is completely run by an epic crew of women, how cool is that?!

Check it all out and get more info onn their website HERE

Held each year in Merritt, BC the site is the perfect size - not too big, not too small - to host this incredible feast for the soul. Now in it's 11th year, this year's theme is Duality. Check out the theme announcement video above for a bit of a taste.

Stillness, Motion

Past, Future

Journey, Destination

In a world of duality

Where opposite forces exist

In nature, in ourselves

Silence, Sound

In contrast, in balance

What dark is to light Duality

We have some really epic content planned for you guys so keep your eyes peeled to Dose.ca for some wild words, photos and video after the party ends. We will be rolling deep into the crowds, behind the scenes of the stages and hitching a ride with some of the incredibly talented artists that will be showing at Bass Coast this year.

YEWWWW .... Here we go!!!!!!

Check out the lineup below - there are some epic acts this year - and we'll see you in Merritt!!! And in case you can't make it this year, don't you worry, we have a ton of epic content planned that will make you feel like you're part of all the action. Just keep your eyes peeled!

And if you reaaaaally can't wait for those festival vibes to begin, check out this trip of an essay that came out of another wild festival in BC two years ago, Shambhala, called Shambhalove: The World is Burning And I Don't Care. You might want to put on your kaleidoscope glasses for this one!

