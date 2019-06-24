BET Awards Red Carpet



Sunday night's 2019 BET Awards featured musical performances from Cardi B, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and more, and handed out honorary awards to black icons including Tyler Perry and the late Nipsey Hussle. The ceremony also took a moment to shine a spotlight on the men known as the Central Park Five, who were wrongly convicted in a brutal 1989 rape case and were the recent subject of Ava Duvernay's Netflix miniseries When Will They See Us. Check out the hottest looks from the red carpet above!